New Paint Could Replace A/C To Keep Homes Cool

Engineers have created the whitest paint that’s designed to reduce and maybe even eliminate the need for air conditioning. The paint that would reflect sunlight away from a building to save energy and help fight climate change. The formula they created reflects 98.1% of solar radiation while also emitting infrared heat. Since the paint absorbs less heat from the sun than it emits, walls that are coated with the paint is cooled below the surrounding temperature without consuming power. The ‘whitest paint’ will also appear in the Guinness World Records 2022 book.