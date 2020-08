Mariah Carey has released 4 EPs featuring remixes of her biggest songs from the Daydream era.

Her 1995 album spawned major hits and a bunch of remixes. This is the first time all of them have been put together.

There are EPs for Fantasy, Always Be My Baby, One Sweet Day, and Underneath The Stars.

The releases are a part of #MC30; Mariah Carey’s 30th anniversary in the music business.

Which Mariah Carey remix is your favorite?