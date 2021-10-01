New music roundup: Pentatonix, JoJo and more

Here’s a roundup of this Friday’s new music releases:

Pentatonix has released their new spin on a classic Stevie Wonder tune. The a cappella group dropped their cover of “I Just Called to Say I Love You” on Friday. The song will appear on the group’s upcoming holiday album, Evergreen, out October 29.

JoJo has released what’s being called a “capsule project” — a 12-song EP titled Trying Not to Think About It. The project is described as an expression of different mental health issues. The singer also unveiled the music video for new single “Anxiety (Burlinda’s Theme).” JoJo says in a statement, “This song is about wanting to break up with your anxiety — talking to it like it’s an abusive relationship. CUZ IT IS. It can keep you small, isolated, unhappy, afraid, unable to perform to the best of your ability and reach your potential.”

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett‘s duets album Love for Sale is out today, and along with the album, they’ve shared a behind-the-scenes video focusing on the making of the album cover. In the clip, set to the song “I Concentrate on You,” we see Tony sketching Gaga for the album artwork and Gaga getting emotional when she sees the finished product.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.