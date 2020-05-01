New music roundup: Halsey & Marshmello, Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj, and more

RCA Records

This Friday's new music roundup features a whole lot of collaborations.

First up, Halsey and Marshmello have dropped their new collab, “Be Kind.” The song is about trying to believe the best in someone, even when they’re showing you their worst.

Doja Cat has teamed up with Nicki Minaj for a new remix of her viral hit, “Say So.” Nicki raps a new first verse and outro. The original track is currently number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

And MAX has joined forces with Hayley Kiyoko for a new single called “Missed Calls.” As MAX says in a statement, the two have been friends for almost 10 years so this song “has been a long time coming.” The track is about second-guessing whether a break-up was the right decision.

Lukas Graham, meanwhile, released a new track all on their own. “Love Songs,” as Lukas explains, is about the “hilarious” idea of people who think certain love songs are written directly to them. The track is accompanied by a MySpace-themed lyric video featuring photos from Lukas’ old MySpace page.

