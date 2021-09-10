New music roundup: Glass Animals, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more

Here are some notable new tracks to take you through the weekend:

Glass Animals has released their new single, “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance).” Frontman Dave Bayley says the song was inspired by pandemic and needing to find an outlet to let off some steam. “I want people to switch their devices off, put this song on, close their eyes, and have that release for a moment,” he says.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has officially released her debut solo project, LALISA, featuring the dance and hip-hop inspired title track and a song called “Money.”

Walker Hayes‘ viral crossover hit “Fancy Like” is getting some extra pop star power. The country star has just released a new version of the song featuring Kesha. Kesha sang the praises of the song, tweeting, “This song speaks to me on a very deep level. I’m fancy like…. A southern b**** who loves a Waffle House after a night at the dive bar n karaoke…. How u fancy like?”

And speaking of viral hits, Tai Verdes has released a new version of his track “A-OK” featuring 24KGoldn.

