New music roundup: Doja Cat, Kylie Minogue covers Lady Gaga & more

With the end of the week comes some new songs to welcome the weekend. Here are some tracks that dropped today:

Doja Cat has something you “Need to Know.” The superstar rapper is confident in her mind and body on the bold and brash track that boasts a throbbing bass. “Need to Know” is the second single off Doja’s album, Planet Her, set for release on June 25. It follows her collaboration with SZA on “Kiss Me More” that reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kylie Minogue is offering her take on Lady Gaga‘s “Marry the Night” as she blends pop synths with a disco melody. Kylie’s version of the hit track is included on Born This Way Reimagined, a covers album on which artists offer their interpretations of the tracks on the famed 2011 album. The project drops on June 18.

Trevor Daniel has his “Fingers Crossed” in a new collaboration with Julia Michaels, marking his first single of 2021. Trevor is no stranger to collaboration, having teamed up with Selena Gomez and Lil Mosey on remixes of his 2020 track, “Past Life.”

AJ Mitchell is up for “One More Fight” in the latest release off his forthcoming debut album, Skyview. The pop song that features EDM production tricks finds the 20-year-old admitting, “I’d rather fight with you than have to fight without you.” Skyview, which is slated to arrive this year, also features his breakthrough single, “Stop,” that’s currently climbing the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Airplay chart.

Lastly, U.K. singer-songwriter Mimi Webb sings of “Dumb Love,” recalling a young love that resonates deep within. Mimi will embark on a five-date headlining tour this fall that visits the U.K and Ireland.

