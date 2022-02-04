New music roundup: BENEE, OneRepublic, Tate McRae and more

It’s new music Friday, so let’s see who’s out with new tunes!

BENEE has gone from feeling “Supalonely” to enjoying the sweeter things with her new song “Beach Boy,” off her forthcoming LYCHEE EP. The dreamy single transports us to the beach, where the 22-year-old singer lists off all the way she and her lover are different. Sadly, BENEE knows her relationship is not meant to last, but that isn’t stopping her from enjoying every last drop. The LYCHEE EP is due out March 4.

OneRepublic uploaded their full One Night in Malibu concert to YouTube, taped by Moment House and originally aired on October 2021, where the Grammy-nominated band played their biggest hits across their illustrious career, including “Secrets” and “Apologize.” OneRepublic also released the 17-track One Night in Malibu CD, which is available to stream and purchase now.

﻿Tate McRae ﻿will get to show off her incredible dancing talent in the music video for “she’s all i wanna be,” her brand-new single that’s out now. Tate was the first-ever Canadian finalist on So You Think You Can Dance and is a former pro dancer. The music video for this new alternative-pop song drops next Friday, February 11.

﻿Demi Lovato ﻿and ﻿Winnetka Bowling League﻿﻿﻿﻿, the band that ﻿Hilary Duff﻿’s husband ﻿Matthew Koma ﻿fronts, have teamed up for the song “fiimy.” The melancholy track is about the feeling of unexpectedly running into your ex and realizing that, maybe, you’re not completely over them. Talk about the perfect song for the broken hearts who need something to soundtrack their gloomy Valentine’s Day.

And, for those searching for sappy love songs ahead of this Valentine’s Day, the official soundtrack for the Marry Me movie, featuring seven original songs by Jennifer Lopez, is now available to stream and purchase. The film’s title track was released Thursday.

