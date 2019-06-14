New music round-up: Meghan Trainor, Zara Larsson, Drax Project drop new tracks

Epic Records

A bunch of artists are giving you new music to add to your summer playlist today.

Here’s a round-up:

Kaskade and Meghan Trainor have teamed up for a new song called “With You.” On the upbeat dance track, Meghan sings about being fed up with wasting her time on a relationship that’s not giving her anything in return. Kaskade calls Meghan’s voice “infectious” and Meghan says it was a “dream come true” to work with the electronic music legend.

Zara Larsson joined forces with K-pop superstars BTS to co-write and feature on the song “A Brand New Day,” for the soundtrack to the group’s BTS World mobile game. The game comes out June 25 and its soundtrack launches June 28 worldwide. Zara also announced she’ll be releasing a new single and music video of her own called “All the Time,” on Friday, June 21.

New Zealand group Drax Project -- who scored a hit with the Hailee Steinfeld-featuring "Woke Up Late" -- have released a new tune called “All This Time.” In a statement, the band says they are “sooo stoked” for the song and they describe it as “the closest representation of what a Drax Project show is like.”

