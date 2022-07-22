New music Friday: The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd, Macklemore, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Mike Posner and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

﻿The Chainsmokers ﻿released the official lyric video for “Time Bomb,” a song they say “is prettying banging.” Not only that, they’re already teasing their fifth studio album and promised fans on Twitter that it’ll “100%” have more collabs.

The Weeknd released a remix of “How Do I Make You Love Me” with Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Gannaci. Not only that, he released the official music video for the original mix, which is 2D animated and goes ham with horror elements.

﻿Macklemore ﻿is back, and he teamed with “Dance Monkey” singer ﻿Tones and I﻿ for “Chant.” He also released the official music video for the uplifting, self-love anthem. The song is about overcoming his addiction struggles.

﻿Beyoncé released two new remixes of “Break My Soul” — an a capella version so fans can enjoy her soaring vocals and also an instrumental version.

Ed Sheeran teamed with Russ for the new song “Are You Entertained” and also starred in its music video. The song is about reaching for the top and realizing what’s important to them.

Mike Posner joined forces with Masked Wolf for “Madhouse.” The song offers a thrumming bass, electro-infused beats and a dark sonic undertone and is about knowing you’re untouchable.

