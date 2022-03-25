New Music Friday: Tate McRae, Tai Verdes, 24kGoldn and Surf Mesa

It’s new music Friday, so let’s see who’s out with new tunes.

Tate McRae released “chaotic,” her all-new single and accompanying visualizer, on Friday. She flexes her songwriting capabilities in this emotionally charged ballad, which has her singing about the complicated and wild emotions felt after a breakup, particularly missing what she had and wondering if she’s better off staying alone. The track will be featured on Tate’s upcoming debut album, which she recently confirmed to have just “handed in the official track list.”

Tai Verdes finally released the song “3 outfits,” which he’s been teasing since January. To reward fans for their patience, he also dropped its music video. “The song ‘3 outfits’ was really the most transparent way to express how I was feeling throughout different times in my relationship,” Tai said in a statement. “This song is my reflection of that, building to the grander theme of the album which is about the good and the bad parts of connecting with someone.” The upbeat track will appear on his upcoming sophomore album, HDTV.

24kGoldn has released “In My Head,” a new collaboration with Travis Barker. The sunny tune is full of the Blink-182 drummer’s signature pop-punk beats as the “Mood” artist sings about a girl that he can’t get out of his head. Barker also appears in the tune’s video, which Goldn co-directed himself. You can listen to “In My Head” now via digital outlets, and watch its video streaming now on YouTube.

Surf Mesa has teamed with Latin DJ Nitti Gritti to release the song “Marching Band,” an electric dance track designed to amp fans for the summer — especially music festival season. “‘Marching Band’ is one hell of a fun track,” Surf said in a statement. “I’m so excited to share this one with the world as I’ve been teasing it for months in my sets. As live music has returned, I’ve had the chance to explore a sound that gives a new wave of energy. Nitti and I could not be more excited about this one.”

