New Music Friday: Surf Mesa, Meghan Trainor, Noah Cyrus

Today’s New Music Friday brings us new romantic songs just in time for Valentine’s Day, and one new collaboration.

Following the RIAA Platinum success of “ily (i love you baby),” Surf Mesa has teamed up with Madison Beer for a dreamy new ballad called “Carried Away.” In a statement, Surf says the song is about “the butterflies in your stomach feeling you get when you meet someone new and fall in love for the very first time.”

“Working with Madison was a dream,” he adds. “I hope this song spreads love during this time when we need it more than ever.”

Meghan Trainor, who’s about to give birth any day now, has re-released her 2019 EP The Love Train with two additional love songs: “Goosebumps” and “Throwback Love.” Both songs were originally bonus tracks on the Target edition of her 2016 album, Thank You.

Finally, Grammy nominee Noah Cyrus has teamed up with Australian singer/songwriter and producer PJ Harding for a collaborative EP. The first release from that project, the folk-tinged “Dear August,” is out now. It’s something of a follow-up to Noah’s song “July,” from her 2020 EP The End of Everything, which PJ also worked on.

“It was full circle and funny for us to write ‘Dear August’ after ‘July,'” Noah says in a statement. “I was going through a lot. I suffer from anxiety and depression. We were in this cloud of darkness where it’s very easy to fall into bad habits.”

“The song reminds me you will get to the light at the end of the tunnel,” she adds. “It may not be perfect, but you’ll get there.”

By Andrea Dresdale

