New Music Friday: Sam Smith, James Bay, Em Beihold, and more

Today’s New Music Friday features an alternate version of new hit by a superstar, a long-awaited return and some follow-up singles by rising stars.

Sam Smith has released an intimate acoustic rendition of their new single “Love Me More,” and it comes with a performance video filmed at Los Angeles’ famed Capitol Records Tower, which you can watch now.

James Bay returns with “One Life,” from his forthcoming album Leap, due out in July. James tells the U.K.’s Official Charts Company, “‘One Life’ is a complete celebration of my journey so far with [my partner] Lucy and how important that part of my life is.”

Em Beihold‘s breakthrough single “Numb Little Bug” just went RIAA-certified Gold, and now she’s out with a new song and video: “Too Precious.” The piano-based tune finds Em telling someone they can’t be together because they want her to be a pot-smoking, reckless rebel and she just doesn’t roll like that.

Tai Verdes has dropped a new track called “100sadsongs,” which he says is about “living in the emotion of songs.” Tai will also perform on Sunday night’s American Idol finale on ABC.

Hayley Kiyoko‘s back with a new single called “For the Girls,” and the video features Hayley starring in a must-watch, all-female spin on The Bachelor. The song is from her upcoming album Panorama, out July 29. The video features a guest appearance by Hayley’s girlfriend, Bachelor alum Becca Tilley.

Oliver Tree has premiered a new song called “I Hate You.” The track isn’t exactly subtle, with lyrics including “I hate you/You’re the worst best friend I ever had.” Oliver’s newly announced headlining tour will start August 4 in San Diego. For the full list of dates and ticket info, visit OliverTreeMusic.com.

“If You Love Her” singer Forest Blakk is out with a new song called “Give You Love.” In a statement, he says, “When you fall for someone, you choose the good days along with the bad days … [it’s about] accepting the people you love for all they are and loving them for it!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.