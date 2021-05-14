New Music Friday: Sam Fischer, Lukas Graham, Daya & more

RCA Records

This New Music Friday brings us songs from Sam Fischer, Lukas Graham, Daya and Hot Chelle Rae.

Sam Fischer, most recently heard singing with Demi Lovato on “What Other People Say,” has released a new song called “Simple.” He explains, “I wrote this song through one of my lower points of the last year…relationships have their struggles, even in normal times – and this year has been anything but normal.”

The “This City” singer continues, “It’s hard to be there for someone when you’re struggling to be there for yourself. I’m grateful to be with an amazing woman who is willing to fight through the hard times to get back to the simple love that started everything.”

Lukas Graham has released a new single, “Happy For You,” as well as a lyric video. The Danish artist, who’ll release a new album later this year, says the song’s written from the viewpoint of someone who’s been dumped.

He explains, “I’d want you to be happy, whatever that entails, and if I didn’t want you to be happy, then was it ever real love? Or, was it just infatuation and desire? ‘Happy For You’ attempts to narrate the broken-heartedness of the breakup, acknowledging the difficulties and the struggle of the one ‘left behind.’”

“Sit Still, Look Pretty” singer Daya has released her new EP, The Difference. The six-song project features the single “Bad Girl” and current single “Montana.”

In a statement, Daya says, “The Difference EP is a collection of small time capsules of the past year – fleeting moments of regret, desire, loneliness, and sadness while spending more time with myself than I ever have before at home during quarantine.”

Following their April 2020 comeback EP Tangerine, Hot Chelle Rae are back with a new single “Do The Damn Thing,” featuring Chord Overstreet — former Glee star and brother of Hot Chelle Rae member Nash Overstreet — and LEVI.

The song’s a tribute to the joys of weed and alcohol, and Nash says in a statement, “We’re excited to be releasing ‘Do The Damn Thing.’ In a time where everything has been negative and heavy, this song is something positive and light for people to have fun and party to.”

(Sam Fischer & Hot Chelle Rae videos contain uncensored profanity.)

