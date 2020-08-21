New Music Friday roundup: Lukas Graham, Bazzi and Clean Bandit have fresh tracks for you

Anders Berg

Here’s a roundup of some new music that’s out today:

Lukas Graham has teamed up with rapper G-Eazy for “Share That Love,” a positive and uplifting single. There’s also a lyric video that shows a Copenhagen street artist painting a huge “Share That Love” mural on a music venue in Lukas’ hometown of Christiania in Denmark. On Tuesday, Lukas will perform “Share That Love” on ABC’s Good Morning America.

In a statement, Lukas says that he’s tried to embody the values of Christiania, a progressive commune, in the song. He says, “When I listen to it I’m reminded of some of the ways our community has really come together, like all the great parties we’ve thrown, or the huge protests where we’ve marched against the government threatening to evict us…In these troubling times, I guess it is more important than ever to share what we have, especially your love.”

Bazzi has released a new single “Crazy,” from his upcoming project. The song, written and co-produced by Bazzi, is the fifth track to be released from the project, following “I Got You”, “Renee’s Song”, “Young & Alive” and “I Don’t Think I’m Okay.” No word on when we can expect the full release.

British trio Clean Bandit have released a new song called “Tick Tock” featuring vocals by British pop star Mabel of “Don’t Call Me Up” fame. It also features L.A. rapper/singer 24KGoldn, and is the group’s first official release since 2018. There’s also a video featuring all three artists, directed by the band.

