New Music Friday roundup: Daya, SAINt JHN, 'American Idol' alum Francisco Martin

Daya, best-known for her songs “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Hide Away” and “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” is back with a sexy new pop/EDM track called “First Time.”

“‘First Time’ was a natural result of being more in touch with myself and the world around me, knowing exactly what I want and how to get there. It feels like a rebirth of self – sonically and visually – and it’s a small piece of an entire world I’m building with my new [musical] partnership…” says the 21-year-old singer.

“I’m the most creatively stimulated and motivated I’ve felt in a while and I hope others can tap into that energy and get just as excited for this new era as I am.”

After the success of his top 10 hit “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” SAINt JHN has released a new single called “Gorgeous.” The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper and singer will perform on the Billboard Music Awards next Wednesday night on NBC.

Francisco Martin, who made the top five of American Idol this past May, has released his first solo single, “Swollen.” He wrote and produced the stripped-down, emotional track himself in his bedroom studio at his home in Nevada.

On Instagram, he writes, “It’s been a long journey and I’m happy to share a piece of me with you…Hope you love this song as much as I’ve come to love it.”

By Andrea Dresdale

