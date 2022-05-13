New Music Friday: Owl City, Noah Cyrus, Post Malone and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

﻿Owl City ﻿was tapped by ﻿Smash Mouth﻿ to put a new spin on their 1999 smash hit “All Star.” The rockers said, “It’s a wonderfully creative and unique reimagining of one of our best songs.” Meanwhile, Owl City’s ﻿Adam Young ﻿gushed, “‘All Star’ is one of my favorite songs of all time…It was a privilege of a lifetime to create a remix intended to honor the original.”

Noah Cyrus is out with “Mr Percocet” and also gave the tune the music video treatment. The melancholy song is about how her lover’s drug addiction takes priority over her.

Post Malone shared the first single off his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache — due out June 3. The track, titled “Cooped Up,” features Post teaming up with rapper Roddy Ricch.

Måneskin has premiered a new song called “Supermodel.” The track is the first new Måneskin tune to be released since last fall’s “MAMMAMIA.”

﻿OneRepublic﻿ dropped their new, feel-good track “I Ain’t Worried,” which joins ﻿Lady Gaga﻿’s new anthem in the upcoming movie﻿ Top Gun: Maverick﻿﻿﻿. The singer also released an official music video, which features some footage of ﻿Tom Cruise﻿’s new action film. ﻿Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters on May 27.

﻿Gavin DeGraw﻿ released “Freedom (Johnny’s Song),” which tells the story of his mother and father’s relationship. The piano ballad is part of Gavin’s forthcoming album,﻿ Face the River﻿, due out next Friday. Gavin said, “It was their love story, their sacrifices, and their guidance that shaped this music.”

﻿Tate McRae﻿ is out with “what would you do?,” the latest song off her upcoming album, i used to think i could fly, due out May 27. The song is about Tate realizing that the boy she idolizes is not treating her right, so she asks what he’d think if she copied his behaviors — such as not showing up for dates and kissing his friends.

