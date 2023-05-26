New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson and more

In addition to Taylor Swift‘s Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) and Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” from the Barbie soundtrack, there are even more new music releases out Friday. Here are a few:

OneRepublic has a new single out called “Runaway,” their first new song since their Top Gun: Maverick hit, “I Ain’t Worried.” They also released a music video for the song, which was shot during the band’s recent tour in Asia.

Kelly Clarkson‘s “favorite kind of high” gets a David Guetta remix. It also comes with a lyric visualizer featuring Kelly’s daughter, River Rose, playing DJ.

Matchbox Twenty‘s first album since 2012, Where the Light Goes, is out today and it features “Queen of New York City,” a touching and personal song from frontman Rob Thomas.

