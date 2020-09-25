New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Halsey & MGK, JP Saxe, Sia and…Vin Diesel?

Palm Tree Records/Sony Music

A bunch of new singles have dropped for your listening pleasure this New Music Friday — including one by the voice of Groot. Here’s a roundup.

OneRepublic is out with a new song called “Wild Life,” the lead track from the soundtrack of the upcoming Disney+ movie, Clouds. The movie, due October 16, is inspired by a true story. It follows a teen with a rare bone cancer who decides to use the time that he has left to follow his musical dreams. Clouds stars Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell.

Halsey unleashes her emo side on “Forget Me Too,” a collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly that’s on his new album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Halsey writes on Instagram, “The day has finally arrived that @machinegunkelly and I have a song together. I know it may seem impossible that we haven’t already done a song together, because we have been friends since the dawn of time. Believe me. It’s crazy even to us that it took so long to do it. Just seems like it’s a meant to be type of thing. And now it is. Here. And f****ing SICK.”

Sia has released “Courage to Change,” the second single from her upcoming movie, Music. The YouTube description of the song reads, “The only thing that remains constant is change. Now more than ever we need to pull together to fight for humanity, social justice, equality & so much more. It’s time for real change.”

“If the World Was Ending” singer JP Saxe duetted on that song with his girlfriend Julia Michaels, but now he’s singing with another female artist: British singer/songwriter Maisie Peters. Their duet, “Maybe Don’t,” written in London prior to lockdown, is out now.

Vin Diesel — yes, that Vin Diesel — has released his first single, “Feel Like I Do.” It was written and produced by Petey Martin, who’d previously worked with Kygo, and it’s coming out on Kygo’s label. So what does the voice of Groot sound like when he tries to sing a romantic dance track? Listen and find out.

(Video for “Forget Me Too” contains uncensored profanity.)











By Andrea Dresdale

