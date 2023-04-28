New music Friday: Niall Horan, Kesha and more

Niall Horan is giving fans another taste of his upcoming solo album, The Show, which drops June 9. The former One Direction star has just released the new track “Meltdown.” The song is the second track Horan’s shared off the record, following “Heaven.” Fans who preorder The Show will instantly receive a copy of “Meltdown.”

Kesha has shared two new songs off her upcoming album, Gag Order, which drops May 19. The singer just dropped “Fine Line” and “Eat the Acid.” The Rick Rubin-produced Gag Order, Kesha’s fifth studio album, is the follow-up to 2020’s High Road.

Mimi Webb has just dropped a new version of her track “Last Train To London (I Won’t Look Back).” The original single appeared on Mimi’s debut album, Amelia, released last month, and this new take features updated production from FINNEAS. “Working with him was a dream come true!” Mimi shares. “His take on the song is perfect and as soon as I heard his version, I wanted to share it with the world.”

Lauren Daigle has released another track from her upcoming self-titled album, which will be released May 12. The latest is the song “New,” which follows the previously released tunes “Waiting” and her current single “Thank God I Do.”

Jack Harlow has dropped his third studio album, Jackman. The album is the follow-up to Harlow’s Gold-certified sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which featured the number one hit “First Class.”

Illenium is also out with a new album. The self-titled collection, the Grammy-winning producer’s fifth studio album, features guest appearances by such stars as Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, All Time Low, Teddy Swims and more.

