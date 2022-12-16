New Music Friday: Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan, Ellie Goulding, Cardi B, Måneskin, Carly Rae Jepsen and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Lewis Capaldi released the music video for “Pointless.” The video stars a mother and a son, showing all the ways they make each other feel loved through the years. Lewis’ second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, arrives May 19.

Speaking of Lewis, he teamed up with ﻿Niall Horan﻿ for a cover of ﻿U2﻿’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” They recorded the song for the documentary Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar With Lewis Capaldi.

Ellie Goulding teamed up with Alok and Sigala for “All By Myself,” a dance song about self-love and independence.

﻿Måneskin is out with their latest single, “LA FINE,” which features them singing in their native Italian over grunge-like elements.

﻿Cardi B ﻿teamed up with Latin singer Rosalía for a “DESPECHÁ” remix, where she spits bars about making her haters green with envy.

﻿Carly Rae Jepsen﻿ released the music video for “Surrender My Heart,” which sees her starring in a Broadway musical alongside ﻿30 Rock﻿ star Jane Krakowski.

﻿Latto﻿ released the visualizer for “Another Nasty Song,” where she parades around in leather outfits for the ultra suggestive single.















