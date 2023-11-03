New Music Friday: Jung Kook, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Jung Kook‘s new album is here. The global superstar from BTS has delivered Golden, his 11-track solo album. The music video for the song “Standing Next to You” has also been released, amassing over 8 million YouTube views in its first 13 hours.

Olivia Rodrigo channels the girl on fire in her new song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” released in full today. The haunting, acoustic ballad is also featured in the latest trailer for the film, which comes to theaters November 17.

We now have more from The Kid LAROI‘s highly anticipated album, The First Time, which officially drops on November 10. His new song “Bleed” is available now. The heartfelt track arrives with a music video and the 20-song track list for the new album.

Sleigh, queen! Ally Brooke has released her new holiday EP, Under the Tree. It features the title track as well as covers of three classic Christmas carols. “I love that the holidays bring out goodness in people and to have that reflected in my EP means everything to me. The magic is in us all!” Ally said in a press release.

New Kids on the Block is celebrating 15 years since their hit comeback album, The Block, with their newest release, The Block Revisited. This new album revisits the hits of their 2008 record and includes new bonus material. The band also plans to tour the U.S. in summer 2024.

