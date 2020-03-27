New music Friday: Hear tracks from Kygo & Zara Larsson, Alicia Keys and more

@JOHANNESLOVUND

@JOHANNESLOVUNDAs we all continue our social distancing this weekend, at least we’ll have some new tunes to listen to. Here are some of the latest tracks to add to your self-quarantine playlist:

DJ/producer Kygo is back with a new song and music video featuring Zara Larsson and rapper Tyga. The song, called “Like It Is,” is the first single from Kygo's upcoming third album, Golden Hour. The track serves as a blunt rejection of someone you know isn’t right for you.

Alicia Keys has dropped a new remix of her single “Underdog,” featuring reggae artists Chronixx and Protoje. The new version of the song has a breezy island vibes and some new lyrics, with Alicia singing on the hook, “I am destined for greatness/Time to embrace it.” The original single, co-written by Ed Sheeran, will be featured on Alicia’s upcoming album, ALICIA. Unfortunately, its release has been postponed.

And Ava Max has released the music video for her latest song, “Kings & Queens.” In the clip, Ava sits on a throne wielding a sword and reigns over a group of dancers. There are exotic birds, electric guitars and a banquet scene fit for royalty.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.







