New Music Friday: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, MAX and more

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have released their new duet, “Purple Irises.” “’Purple Irises’ is a song that comes from the idea that when you plant something you are planting hope and watching love grow,” Gwen says in a statement. “Weathering all the different seasons of growth. We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together.” The song follows the couple’s previous collabs, 2021’s “Happy Anywhere” and 2019’s “Nobody but You.”

MAX continues to share new tracks from his upcoming album, Love in Stereo. The latest song released Friday is called “Stupid in Love,” and it features Huh Yun-jin of the K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM. MAX says the song is “based off of my own love story with my wife, who I got engaged to four months after we started dating and were married five months later.” Love in Stereo is out February 16.

Zara Larsson’s new album, VENUS, is out now. The 12-track collection features the single “You Love Who You Love.” The song’s music video, which Zara co-directed, is also out Friday. It features Zara as the owner of a pawn shop who’s trying to help a friend get over a toxic boyfriend.

