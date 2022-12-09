New Music Friday: GAYLE, Meghan Trainor, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Dove Cameron, JVKE and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

GAYLE ﻿released her new EP, a study of the human experience volume two and a half, which features alternate versions of her songs. GAYLE explained the EP was the result of her “sitting with my music and thinking about what I would change about these songs now that I have more experiences and inspirations. also i got bored and wanted to do it.”

Meghan Trainor released the a capella version of “Made You Look,” which features Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, Sri, and TikTokers Chris Olsen and Elyse Myers.

Camila Cabello has teamed up with Nigerian singer Oxlade for a remix of his song “KU LO SA.”

On the topic of remixes,﻿ Sam Smith﻿ and﻿ Kim Petras﻿’ “Unholy” was given a Nova Twins Remix, which gave the song a rock twist.

﻿Dove Cameron ﻿is out with “Girl Like Me,” her twist on the 1994 ﻿Edwyn Collins﻿ hit “Girl Like You.” She explained the song is an “empowering response to the original- with a slightly more synth-y club future leaning point of view.” She added she wants the song “playing behind me in a slow motion fight scene in the action film of my dreams.”

﻿JVKE﻿ teamed up with ﻿Martin Garrix﻿ for “Hero,” the new MARVEL SNAP anthem for Marvel Entertainment. The animated music video, which was released Friday, features some of Marvel’s biggest heroes — Black Panther, the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and more.

