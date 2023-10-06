New Music Friday: GAYLE, Jennie, James Arthur and more

GAYLE has premiered a new single called “i don’t sleep as good as i used to.” “‘i don’t sleep as good as i used to’ is about losing your childlike magical thinking on the world,” the “abcdefu” artist says. “The realities of the world slowly seep into you until one day you look up and you notice the world isn’t running as perfectly as you once thought it was and maybe if you’re quiet you can even possibly feel the weight we all feel living the human experience.”

Jennie from BLACKPINK has released a new double single, featuring her solo effort “You & Me” as well as “You & Me (Coachella ver.)” — a version of the track performed during BLACKPINK’s Coachella headlining set earlier this year. She also released a dance performance video to accompany the track.

British singer James Arthur, best known for his hit “Say You Won’t Let Go,” is back with a new single called “Just Us.” He says the song is about confessing “to running away from what really matters,” “getting lost in the pursuit of validation from external things” and eventually realizing the true meaning of life. The song is off his upcoming new album Bitter Sweet Love, out January 26, 2024.

MAX has dropped a new version of his song “Strings.” It features Dixie D’Amelio, who appeared in the original music video for the track. MAX also released a new visual for this version of the song, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Dixie in the recording studio and them filming the music video.

Pitbull has released his new album TRACKHOUSE, named after and inspired by his NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing, which he became co-owner of in 2021.

