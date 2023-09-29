New Music Friday: Ed Sheeran, AJR and more

Aside from *NSYNC‘s first new song in 20 years, “Better Place,” here are some other notable new releases out Friday:

Ed Sheeran has said that his new album Autumn Variations doesn’t have any official singles, but when it arrived on Friday, it came with a live performance video of one of the album’s tracks, “American Town.” In the clip, Ed’s sitting by some railroad tracks in the middle of the woods, playing the song — inspired by his wife, Cherry — on an acoustic guitar.

AJR has released a new song called “Yes I’m a Mess,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, The Maybe Man. The song follows the singles “The Dumb Song,” “The DJ Is Crying for Help” and “I Won’t” as well as the song “God Is Really Real,” which the brother trio wrote about their late father. The Maybe Man, the follow-up to 2021’s OK ORCHESTRA, arrives November 3.

Former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke has returned to pop with her new single “Gone to Bed.” In a statement, Ally says the song marks her new era. “’Gone to Bed’ for me is this delicate dance between emotions and logic,” she explains. “It is that constant inner struggle we face every day. We as humans are ruled by our emotions, which is a beautiful way of living yet a dangerous one at times.”

Goo Goo Dolls are out with a live performance of their breakthrough song “Name,” recorded in 1995 in New York City. It’s the first release from their upcoming album Live At The Academy, due out October 20. The 32-track album includes the band’s soundcheck, full set and encores from what, at the time, was their biggest New York City show to date.

