New Music Friday: Dove Cameron, The Kid LAROI and more

Get ready for more from Dove Cameron. Her newest single “Lethal Woman” has arrived. It’s the first track released off of her two-part debut album, Alchemical: Volume 1, which drops in its entirety December 1. Filled with infectious beats, Dove said in a press release that she wrote the song “after meeting a woman one night who immediately cast a spell on me.”

The Kid LAROI has teamed up with Jung Kook and Central Cee for his new single “Too Much,” off his upcoming album, The First Time. All three collaborators are featured in the music video, which features elite choreography alongside the track’s catchy chorus.

OneRepublic has put out an original new Christmas song, “Dear Santa,” just in time to start off the holiday season. If you’re interested in purchasing the new track on vinyl when it releases December 8, you’ll find it comes in a seasonal fir tree-scented sleeve.

The Chainsmokers have released their new song “Think Of Us,” a collaboration featuring the English singer GRACEY. They also put out a music video to go along with the track. “Think of Us” completes The Chainsmokers’ 2023 release package Summertime Friends, a collection of eight songs.

The cult-classic Britney Spears film Crossroads returns to the big screen next week for a two-day theatrical event in tandem with the release of Britney’s memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24. In celebration, the Crossroads: Special Edition Soundtrack is out now. It features three new Britney remixes along with fan favorite songs from the film.

Christina Perri has unveiled a brand-new lullaby album in celebration of her daughter Pixie‘s first birthday. The album, titled songs for pixie, features covers of songs by Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Wonder and Coldplay, all reimagined as lullabies.

