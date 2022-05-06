New music Friday: Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, DNCE and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes.

After previewing it at Coachella, ﻿Doja Cat﻿ released “Vegas,” which samples Elvis Presley‘s “Hound Dog” in a “unique, singular way that only Doja Cat could ever do,” according to the press release. The song will feature in the forthcoming ﻿﻿ELVIS movie, which documents the legend’s life and arrives in theaters June 24.

Jack Harlow released his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, featuring the ultra-hyped “Parent Trap” collaboration with Justin Timberlake. The two reflect on their rising fame that brings more haters hoping for their downfall.

DNCE dropped their contender for song of the summer, “MOVE.” ﻿Joe Jonas﻿ said of his peppy new single, “‘Move’ is the song that convinced me DNCE had more music to release into the world” and that he “immediately knew it was something special” after he wrote it.

Speaking of DNCE, their “Dancing Feet” collaborator Kygo is also out with new music: the single “Freeze.” The DJ said the song “is a really special record to me.” His statement continued, “I always try experimenting with new sounds and styles and feel that this song is different than anything I’ve ever release. I’m excited for my fans to hear this one.”

Carly Rae Jepsen first teased “Western Wind” at Coachella and, now, the song is finally here, along with its music video. The euphoric single features Carly yearning for a lost love. She previously revealed the song came to her during lockdown and features some of her most introspective songwriting yet.

