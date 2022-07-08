New Music Friday: DNCE, blackbear, Marshmello, The Weeknd and Devon Cole

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

DNCE released “Got Me Good,” a summer breakup anthem about someone getting played by their own handbook. “I can’t be that mad/ Got what I was giving/ Took a page from my book/ Damn baby you got me good,” frontman Joe Jonas croons over a bass beat that may just make your head nod.

blackbear is out with “the idea,” a song he credits for inspiring the forthcoming album in loving memory. The song stokes those nostalgic emo vibes from the early aughts. The track’s produced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who features in the song’s music video.

Marshmello teamed with Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram for the hypnotic new track “Sah Sah.” Marshmello said of working with the renowned “Queen of Arab Pop,” “I feel super grateful to be able to work on this song and step into her culture. I love that she trusted me and let me blend my style into her style.”

The Weeknd re-released the title track of his ﻿DAWN FM﻿ album and teamed with ﻿﻿Uncut Gems ﻿composer ﻿OPN ﻿for a remix. The Weeknd played himself in the 2019 movie. “Dawn FM (OPN Remix)” blends in 80s retrowave synths and a Stranger Things-like beat while also amping up the singer’s haunting vocals.

After the opening verse of her song went viral on TikTok, ﻿Devon Cole ﻿released the full version of “W.I.T.C.H.” — the acronym for “woman in total control of herself.” Devon said in a statement her song “reclaims the witch as a symbol of women’s resistance.” The feminist anthem features a ’70s funk beat and rebellious fairytale symbolism.











