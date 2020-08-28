New music Friday: Collabs from The Weeknd & Calvin Harris, JoJo & Demi Lovato

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This Friday is chock-full of new music, from Katy Perry’s Smile album to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s new song, “Ice Cream.” Here’s a roundup of some other new releases:

The Weeknd and Calvin Harris have teamed up for the track “Over Now,” a retro-sounding R&B tune. The video features a digital avatar of The Weeknd in different video game-inspired settings.

In another highly-anticipated collab, Demi Lovato joins JoJo on the remix of JoJo’s song, “Lonely Hearts.” The two vocal powerhouses trade verses on the track, touting the benefits of being alone. The song appears on the new deluxe edition of JoJo’s album Good to Know.

In album news, Halsey released a live version of her debut album Badlands in honor of its fifth anniversary, and Dua Lipa dropped her Club Future Nostalgia remixes album.

By Andrea Tuccillo

