New Music Friday: Charlie Puth, Tate McRae, Sam Smith, Leah Kate, 24kGoldn and Banners

Charlie Puth dropped “Charlie Be Quiet,” one of the final new music releases before his new album, Charlie, drops Friday, October 7. The song explores him suppressing his big feelings in a relationship.

Tate McRae released “uh oh,” which she reveals is different from her other songs. She said in a statement, “It talks about the flirty, lighthearted feeling of constantly going back to someone and the adrenaline that goes along with it.”

Sam Smith is out with the “Unholy” music video with Kem Petras, which gives the sultry single the narrative movie treatment about a seemingly squeaky clean husband blowing off steam at a raunchy nightclub.

Leah Kate launched her new single “Monster,” which is part of her upcoming EP Alive and Unwell, set to arrive October 28. The pop rock anthem is Leah’s special message to her haters.

24kGoldn wrapped up a summertime tour with Wiz Khalifa and Logic — and now he’s out with a new song called “Mistakes.” 24k owns up to his past blunders in the song and swears he’s “done” with making bad choices.

Banners released the emotional new song “Perfectly Broken.” He said in a statement, “I wanted to write a song about how our imperfections are what make us interesting” and how our imperfections create strong relationships.

