New Music Friday: Charlie Puth, Jack Harlow, Sabrina Carpenter, Lukas Graham & more

Today’s New Music Friday includes fresh tracks from Charlie Puth, Jack Harlow, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Charlie’s dropped an acoustic version of his latest hit, “Light Switch,” which is shaping up to be his biggest hit in several years.

Jack’s released his first solo song since December of 2020: “Nail Tech,” which comes with a colorful video. Jack was just named a brand ambassador for New Balance.

Sabrina has dropped “Fast Times,” a new song and video from her forthcoming album, co-written by real-life couple Julia Michaels and JP Saxe. She says of the song “reminds me of the times in life where we act on impulse, knowing we risk the consequences of what that might bring, but it’s worth it for the ride of what could be.”

Oliver Tree just released his new album Cowboy Tears on Friday, but he’s also dropped a new single “Swing & a Miss,” as well as a music video.

Lukas Graham‘s new single, “All of It All,” is a bit of a new sound for the Danish star. The “7 Years” singer says of the track, “I want all of my wife. The good the bad & the ugly. I know the ups and downs of life go hand in hand and I wouldn’t wanna share it with anyone else. I want all of it all of it all.”

Clean Bandit‘s first new song of 2022 is “Everything but You,” featuring Swedish artist A7S.

(Jack Harlow video contains uncensored profanity.)

