New Music Friday: Calvin Harris, blackbear & Tate McRae, Surfaces, Surf Mesa & more

Happy New Music Friday! Here’s a roundup of songs to add to your playlist:

Superstar DJ and producer Calvin Harris is back with an upbeat dance anthem called “By Your Side.” It features vocals by British singer/songwriter Tom Grennan, know for his song “Little Bit of Love.”

About working with Tom, Calvin tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “I liked his voice a lot. I started following him on Instagram. And I was struck by his positivity, his relentless positivity in his posts…so when I figured out what the song was going to sound like, he seemed like such an obvious choice.”

Tate McRae has teamed up with hitmaking singer/songwriter and producer blackbear for a new single called “u love u.” There’s also a video featuring both artists. Tate will perform at the Juno Awards this Sunday night in her native Canada; she’s up for two trophies.

Surf Mesa, who gave us the 2020 TikTok smash “ILY (I Love You Baby),” has a new single out called “Lose My Mind.” It features a British singer/songwriter who records under the name Bipolar Sunshine. Surf Mesa, birth name Powell Aguirre, will play his first-ever live shows on September 11 in Los Angeles and September 23 in New York City.

“Sunday Best” duo Surfaces are out with a new single and video called “So Far Away.” Their first live show of the year will take place at Stubb’s in Austin, Texas, on June 25; they’ll also appear at festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Life Is Beautiful.

Singer/songwriter Jessia broke out on TikTok and then radio with her self-empowerment single “I’m Not Pretty.” Now she’s out with a new single, “I Should Quit,” which is executive-produced by Ryan Tedder. Jessia and Ryan are currently working on more new music.

About the song, Jessia says, “I’m really good at giving advice but not always good at taking it. I know what I SHOULD do but what’s the fun in always playing it safe? Sometimes you just need to fully accept that you are a hot mess.”

