New Music Friday: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and more

Calvin Harris reteamed with both Dua Lipa and Young Thug on a sultry new track called “Potion,” out Friday. It’s the first single off Calvin’s upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. He also dropped the video for the track on Friday, which Dua revealed was shot on a time crunch. “thank you to the incredible crew who made this day so easy and flow so seamlessly with the minimal time we had between my tour dates ~ loved shooting this video and had the most fun 24hrs!!!!” Dua wrote on Instagram.

Anne-Marie is back with a new song titled “I Called,” featuring Latto. The track puts a breakup anthem spin on the Stevie Wonder classic “I Just Called To Say I Love You” — changing up the lyrics to say, “I just called to say I hate you.” It marks Anne-Marie’s first release since her 2021 sophomore album, Therapy. The singer just wrapped the U.K. leg of her Dysfunctional Tour and will be headed to the U.S. and Canada this fall for six more dates.

Ed Sheeran dropped Equals (Tour Edition), the extended version of his 2021 album. As previously reported, the album contains nine additional tracks, including ​​two brand new songs, “I Will Remember You” and “Welcome to the World,” and two unreleased songs he recorded for the movie Yesterday, “Penguins” and “One Life.”

Country star Jimmie Allen released his duet with Jennifer Lopez, “On My Way.” It’s a harmony-packed remix of J-Lo’s solo version of the song, which first appeared on the soundtrack for her recent rom-com movie, Marry Me. The new version appears on the track list for Tulip Drive, Jimmie’s next album. The duet is a full-circle moment: J-Lo was a judge on season 10 of American Idol, the same season during which Jimmie competed on the show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.