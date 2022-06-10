New music Friday: BTS, Fitz and the Tantrums, Alessia Cara, Marshmello, Khalid and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new music …

﻿BTS﻿ released their three-disc anthology, ﻿Proof﻿﻿﻿, which celebrates their ninth anniversary as a band. It also offers the new songs “Run, BTS,” “For Youth” and “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” the latter of which was officially released as a music video.

﻿Fitz and the Tantrums ﻿are out with “Sway,” a summery new single. Said frontman ﻿Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick﻿, “We’ve always set out to get people up on their feet, smiling and dancing when they hear our music. ‘Sway’ felt like it had that special sauce when we were making it in the studio, and we’re already seeing the song work its magic when we play it live.”

Alessia Cara teamed with Justin Bieber‘s protege, Eddie Benjamin, for his new song “Only You.” The R&B-flavored song captures the intimate moments of conversations between two lovers.

After a five-year wait, Marshmello and Khalid dropped their second collaboration, “Numb.” Marshmello teases, “The song is a little different vibe” than what fans are used to. Khalid added of their friendship, “When we get together to make music it’s always [a] great vibe.” They first collaborated on the fan-favorite track “SILENCE.”









