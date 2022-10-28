New Music Friday: Black Eyed Peas, Dove Cameron, Macklemore, Mae Muller, Lauren Jauregui and Benson Boone

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Black Eyed Peas released the dance-floor-ready anthem and music video for “Simply The Best” with Anitta and El Alfa on Friday. But that’s not all! The hitmakers have confirmed their ninth studio album, Elevation, arrives November 11.

Dove Cameron dropped “Bad Idea” and revealed in a statement, “This song was inspired by a text I got that was so intense, and such a bad idea, that I had to go straight into the studio the next morning to write about it.” It’s about “the moment before diving into what could potentially be a severe crash-and-burn but deciding to take the risk anyway.”

Macklemore speaks about his relapse and recovery in the new song “Faithful,” which features NLE Choppa. The song takes an unflinching look at the battles one faces through addiction and finding sobriety. Macklemore also announced the title and release date of his new album, Ben, which arrives March 3.

﻿Mae Muller﻿ is out with “I Just Came to Dance,” a pop escapism piece that she hopes will make people feel frisky. “I am a massive flirt, and that is what I want this song to feel like — one big, massive FLIRT,” she said in a statement.

Lauren Jauregui released the breakup anthem “Always Love,” which is about her breakup with Ty Dolla $ign. The song covers the raw, complicated emotions that come shortly after a relationship ends. Lauren also released the music video, which depicts her trying to let go of the ghost of what she had.

Benson Boone shared new hit “Before You,” a heartfelt ballad about finding true love. Boone notes he has a reputation for writing breakup songs and says he hopes his new offering will change that.













