New Music Friday: Bazzi, Lauren Jauregui, KYGO have quarantunes for you

iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

iamcosmic/Atlantic RecordsNew Music Friday is upon us and despite self-isolating, artists are still pumping out a steady stream of fresh tracks for your listening pleasure.

Bazzi has dropped a new song called "I Got You." He wrote it earlier this week after becoming determined to create a TikTok dance challenge-worthy song. After writing the song on Monday, he started a challenge on Tuesday and it's already received two million views across 145 videos using the song. It'll appear on his upcoming project.

Lauren Jauregui has released the sultry single "50ft," along with a video shot back in December in Florida, featuring her family and friends, and directed by Lauren herself. The former Fifth Harmony member says she wrote the song "from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically.”

KYGO is out with an upbeat new song called "Freedom," featuring Moroccan-English singer Zak Abel. It follows the release of his recent singles "I'll Wait," "Like It Is" and the global smash "Higher Love," with Whitney Houston. All those tracks will be featured on the superstar DJ's new album, Golden Hour.

As several text screens in the video in the video explain, the two were supposed to shoot the clip in Maldives, but those plans were scrapped due to COVID-19. Instead, the video is made up of footage shot by the two artists in their homes, showing them doing mundane and goofy things.

"I guess the lesson is to try to make the best of a difficult situation," reads the message in the video. "Stay home. Stay safe."

