New Music Friday: Bazzi, J-Hope, Smash Mouth, Calvin Harris, Sean Kingston, Sabrina Carpenter and Halsey

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

Bazzi is back with the appropriately timed song “Miss America.” He said in a statement, “It’s the first piece of music I’m putting out in years that really represents where I am in this moment… There’s an optimism in this song that encourages us to take the broken pieces of the things we once stood on and put them back together in a way that makes sense to us.”

Smash Mouth also released a timely new song, “4th Of July,” their first track to feature new lead singer Zach Goode. The song embodies how Americans enjoy celebrating the holiday.

J-Hope launched his solo career with “More,” which’ll feature on his new album, Jack in the Box. His label says “More” represents his “aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” The single blends grunge and hip hop elements.

Calvin Harris teamed with 21 Savage for the song “New Money” to further hype his forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which arrives August 5.

Somebody call 9-1-1, Sean Kingston is back with “Rihanna (Umbrella),” which sees him blending Afrobeats with Reggae pop. He crafted the track to honor the “many people from the islands or Africa” who “have not gotten their shot.” The single is the prelude of his forthcoming album, Road to Deliverance, due out later this year.

﻿Sabrina Carpenter﻿ says of her new song “Vicious,” “This song is really narrative and personal. It’s as if I’m having a conversation. We’ve all had experiences with people we love so deeply who turn out to be different than we thought they were.”

﻿Halsey﻿ dropped “So Good (Stripped),” an acoustic version of her all new single that lets fans fully appreciate her powerful vocals.













Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.