New mini-doc explores the story behind Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

ABC/Image Group LAThe Mariah Carey Christmas gifts just keep on coming.

Amazon Music has announced a brand-new mini-documentary, Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of “All I Want for Christmas Is You," will premiere later this month.

The doc will detail the origins and the staying power of the now-classic holiday single, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. It’ll also feature commentary from Mariah, as well as her longtime collaborator Randy Jackson, her longtime backup singer and friend Trey Lorenz, and more.

An official release date for the mini-doc is forthcoming.

