New milestone for Ariana Grande on "Billboard" Radio Songs chart

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGThirteen may be Taylor Swift's favorite number, but this week, it's pretty lucky for Ariana Grande, too.

The star's latest single, "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" has just become Ariana's 13th top 10 hit on Billboard's Radio Songs chart, which measures radio airplay.

This means in the five years since she notched her first top 10 on the chart with "Problem," back in 2014, Ariana has scored more top 10s on the Radio Songs chart than any other artist.

Drake comes the closest: He's had 10 top 10s since 2014.

Ariana's 13 top 10s include the 2014 three-way collab "Bang Bang" with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj; team-ups with Zedd, The Weeknd and Nicki on "Break Free," "Love Me Harder" and "Side to Side," respectively; and solo hits like "No Tears Left to Cry," "One Last Time," "God Is a Woman," "7 Rings" and, of course, "thank u, next."

In fact, Ariana has had six top 10s on the Radio Songs chart just since last July.

Ariana's Sweetener tour continues Saturday in Vancouver, B.C.

