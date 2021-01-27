New Marshmello X Vance Joy X Benny Blanco song coming Friday

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

In his quest to work with every artist on earth, Marshmello has now turned his attention to Australian singer/songwriter Vance Joy, best known for his hit “Riptide.”

“You,” a song that’s a collaboration between Vance, super-producer Benny Blanco and the helmet-wearing EDM superstar, arrives this Friday. Vance has posted a snippet of himself playing the song on acoustic guitar, while Marshmello has a fully-produced snippet. Benny did the same.

At midnight ET on Friday, the music video for “You” — which appears to be a Claymation sort of thing — will premiere. Vance, Benny and Mello will all join in for a chat starting at 11:45 p.m. ET.

This will be Marshmello’s first release of 2021: last year, he charted with collaborations with Demi Lovato, Halsey and the late Juice WRLD, to name a few. Benny’s currently on the charts with the song “Lonely” by Justin Bieber. This is Vance’s first single since 2018.

By Andrea Dresdale

