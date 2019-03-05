New Law & Order Show Put On Hold.

After getting the greenlight for 13 episodes, NBC has decided to put the spinoff show “Law and Order: Hate Crimes” on hold.

The show, co-created by Dick Wolf and Warren Leight, will now go back to the drawing board to make the concept better for viewers.

The spinoff will be based on the real Hate Crimes Task Force in New York and will be the seventh Law and Order spinoff in the franchise.

It’s not yet known when the show will see the light of day for NBC.

How often do you watch the “Law and Order” TV marathons? Which “Law and Order” franchise do you like the most? I LOVE SVU!

Check out these awesome cameos we’ve seen over the years!

