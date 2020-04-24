New Kids on the Block throw a "House Party" with Jordin Sparks & Boyz II Men; tap celebs for all-star video

Courtesy NKOTBNew Kids on the Block want you stay inside and have a house party -- and they've got the perfect soundtrack for you.

The chart-topping group have released a charity single called "House Party," with all proceeds going to benefit No Kid Hungry's COVID-19 relief efforts. Joining them on the single are Jordin Sparks, Boyz II Men, Naughty by Nature and New Orleans artist Big Freedia.

The song was written and produced by Donnie Wahlberg and a co-writer over FaceTime, and is designed to lift people up.

“I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day we will do that," Donnie says in a statement, adding, "All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how.”

The video for the track is even more star-studded than the actual song: In addition to all the artists, it features guest appearances by Mark Wahlberg, Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls, Donnie's wife Jenny McCarthy, dance pro Derek Hough, actor Ken Jeong and, of course, the stars of the '90s film franchise House Party, Kid 'n Play.

New Kids are also benefiting No Kid Hungry by auctioning off a tour package that includes tickets to a future tour, hotel, round-trip airfare, merch, meet and greets and a night on the band's tour bus. Bidding starts today and ends May 8 at 9 a.m. ET via BidPal.net.

Finally, NKOTB's 11th annual fan cruise was to have set sail this weekend, but it has of course been canceled. However, the group plans to host a "Virtual Cruise" over social media this weekend, featuring performances, cooking lessons, karaoke and more. Visit @NKOTB to join in the fun.

