New Katy Perry song "Harleys in Hawaii" is coming this week

Katy tweeted that the song is arriving Wednesday, and included a picture of herself in a retro '60 mod hairdo and outfit, sitting on a Harley and holding a flower-decorated helmet.

She reportedly shot a video for the song, which was inspired by riding on a motorcycle in Hawaii with Orlando Bloom, in July.

"Harleys in Hawaii" follows Katy's other recent standalone singles "Never Really Over" and "Small Talk." She's said that she doesn't feel the need to make an entire album at the moment, unless she perceives that there's a demand for it.

