Katy Perry is back to making music! She’s not JUST a judge, you know!

The pop singer is set to drop the single ‘Never Really Over’ on Friday.

The new music comes as Perry has just wrapped up a second season as a judge on American Idol.

Her last album Witness was released in 2017.

Are you looking forward to new music from Katy Perry? “Chained To The Rhythm” is my favorite!