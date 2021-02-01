New Justin Timberlake music in the works? "Let's go with yes," says JT

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake — who turned the big 4-0 on Sunday — is currently starring in the Apple TV+ movie Palmer. However, he hasn’t forgotten about his day job: He’s working on new music.

When Justin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Jimmy asked Justin, “Is there a possibility that there’s gonna be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?”

“Let’s go with yes,” Justin responded. “I’ve been in and out of the studio working on stuff.”

Justin then revealed that he’s “played a few tracks” for his pal Jimmy, who confirmed that they’re “good songs.”

When Jimmy asked Justin how he has the patience to not just release all his music right away, Justin explained, “Listen, I sat on ‘Mirrors’ for four or five years…I think I just take my time and maybe that’s my barometer: that if I still love ’em as much after time goes by, hopefully people will, after they hear ’em.”

When Jimmy asked Justin who’s left for him to collaborate with, Justin said Kendrick Lamar is on “the top of my list,” as is rapper Travis Scott. Justin also promised Jimmy he could sing backup on the album.

Justin also spoke briefly about his and wife Jessica Biel‘s baby son Phineas, whose existence he recently confirmed for the first time. “Nobody’s sleeping, but he’s so cute,” gushed the star.

JT’s last album, Man of the Woods, came out in 2018. He currently has a single out with singer Ant Clemons called “Better Days,” which they performed on the Celebrating America inauguration concert.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.