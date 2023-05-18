New documentary about late DJ Avicii is underway

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

A new documentary about Avicii, the late Swedish DJ, is now in the works.

Variety announced that the film will be co-directed by Dutch talent manager Orlando John and Jonas Trukanas.

The film will feature previously unreleased footage, and include interviews with close family and friends. It will also chronicle how Avicii — born Tim Bergling — rose to fame in 2008 when he was discovered by Ash Pournouri.

“Avicii changed the music industry,” John said. “People think they know the story, but they have really no clue as to what actually happened. I feel a profound responsibility to ensure that it’s told accurately and objectively.”

Bergling died by suicide in April 2018 at the age of 28. A documentary about his life, called Avicii: True Stories, was released in 2017. It chronicled his decision to quit touring in 2016 for mental health reasons.

This documentary is now the second one known to be in production about the life of Avicii. His estate announced that one was in the works back in 2021, with an expected release date of 2023, though no further details have been announced.

