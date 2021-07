The first full trailer for Dexter has been released and it’s answered some questions about the series revival.

You already know that Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter, but you didn’t know that the new title will be Dexter: New Blood. In the first trailer, you find out that Dexter has been laying low for ten years and living peacefully in New York until things happen.

The series is set to premiere on Sunday, November 7. Were you a Dexter fan back in the day?