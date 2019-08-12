"New Day. New Adventure" — Miley Cyrus posts first post-split comments

ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images

ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty ImagesJust a day after news of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth made headlines, Miley Cyrus has posted her first public comments about this new chapter in her life.

"New day. New adventure," Miley wrote Sunday on her socials, captioning one of three photos she posted her herself hiking in The Dolomites, a mountain range in northeastern Italy.

In a second photo, Miley shared a longer message: "Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," it begins. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed."

The post continues, "My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own."

A third photo Miley posted of herself, framed against lush green hills with mountain peaks in the distance, was accompanied by the simple message, "Life’s a climb... but the view is great."

Miley and Liam first met on the set of the film The Last Song in 2009. They split in 2013 but reunited two years later, and tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2018. They celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a couple in June.

A statement issued over the weekend on the couple's behalf read, in part, "Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."

