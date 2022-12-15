New Christmas movies streaming in 2022

Young woman watching a comedy movie in the living room at night during cozy Christmas holidays

We all have our favorite Christmas movie classics but there are many new Christmas movies that are currently streaming for your viewing pleasure.

Here is the ultimate guide for new Christmas movies and what platform you can find them on…..Just in case you get tired of watching Elf for the 588,526th time.

Falling For Christmas

Lindsay Lohan is back! She plays a a spoiled heiress to her dad’s Aspen resort business who falls in love with a local lodge keeper played by Chord Overstreet. You can stream it now on Netflix.

A Christmas Story Christmas

Hollywood is attempting to recreate the classic “A Christmas Story” with this sequel that is set in the 1970’s. An adult Ralphie, played by Peter Billingsly, catches up with old friends and wants to give his own family the magical kind of Christmas his dad gave him as a kid. The movie is streaming now on HBO Max.

Spirited

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol but this time the Ghost of Christmas Present who examining his life, thanks to a particularly unique Scrooge. Spirited is streaming now on Apple TV+.